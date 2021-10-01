Borderland Blitz week 6 schedule & scores
Friday Schedule:
Pebble Hills vs. Eastlake
Coronado vs. Montwood
Franklin at Eastwood
Canutillo at Bel Air
Austin at Andress
Bowie at Burges
Jefferson at Irvin
Ysleta at El Paso
Hanks at Del Valle
Alpine at Riverside
Chapin at Clint
Pecos at Mountain View
Tornillo at San Elizario
Fabens at Lake View
Cobre at Anthony
St. Michaels vs. Cathedral
Centennial vs. Organ Mountain
Alamogordo vs. Chaparral
Gadsden at Lovington
Thursday Final Scores:
Americas 26 Socorro 0
Parkland 46 El Dorado 50
Carlsbad 13 Las Cruces 42
