Borderland Blitz week 6 schedule & scores

Friday Schedule:

Pebble Hills vs. Eastlake

Coronado vs. Montwood

Franklin at Eastwood

Canutillo at Bel Air

Austin at Andress

Bowie at Burges

Jefferson at Irvin

Ysleta at El Paso

Hanks at Del Valle

Alpine at Riverside

Chapin at Clint

Pecos at Mountain View

Tornillo at San Elizario

Fabens at Lake View

Cobre at Anthony

St. Michaels vs. Cathedral

Centennial vs. Organ Mountain

Alamogordo vs. Chaparral

Gadsden at Lovington

Thursday Final Scores:

Americas 26 Socorro 0

Parkland 46 El Dorado 50

Carlsbad 13 Las Cruces 42

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

