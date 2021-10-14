Week 7 Sweet Play of the Week: Ernie Garcia & Horizon Scorpions

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The cupcakes have once again been handed out to the sweetest play of the week.

Running back Ernie Garcia and the Horizon Scorpions took home the honor after an incredible run by Garcia during the game against Chapin last week.

The team won a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

And in recognition for winning the sweet play of the week, Horizon was also named this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.