Aaron Jones shows gratitude to the Packers’ trainer who helped find pendant with father’s ashes

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- El Pasoan Aaron Jones has not stopped thanking the man who found the pendant containing his father's ashes.

On Tuesday, Jones gifted scooters to head athletic trainer Bryan "Flea" Engel and his family, according to a Tweet shared by the Green Bay Packers.

Engel stayed at Lambeau Field through much of the night looking for Jones' lost medallion after the running back lost it during a September game.

The pendant contained some of the ashes of Alvin Jones Sr., who died of Covid-19 complications in April at age 56.

The elder Jones was a fixture at his son's games, from the time he was a player at Burges High School, to UTEP and then Green Bay.

After the medallion was recovered, the Packers equipment staff came up with a way to keep the ashes safe and close to Jones' heart: they created a pocket on his jersey where he can store the small pendant.