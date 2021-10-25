UTEP vs. UTSA football game on Nov. 6 will be nationally televised

EL PASO, Texas – The UTSA at UTEP football game will be nationally televised on ESPN2 with kickoff being moved to 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 6 in Sun Bowl Stadium.

The contest was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

“We’re excited to play on ESPN2,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “It’s an honor to play before a national television audience. It’s an opportunity to bring a lot of exposure to our community and football program. We want to encourage Miner Nation to get their tickets, come out and show the rest of the country what an unbelievable environment we have when we’re playing before a packed house in the Sun Bowl.”

Tickets that have already been purchased for the UTSA game will be valid for the rescheduled time.

The Miners last played in a nationally televised ESPN game on Sept. 15, 2017 against Arizona in the Sun Bowl.