Week 9 Sweet Play of the Week: Jesse Ramos & the Del Valle Conquistadores

EL PASO, Texas - Life is so much sweeter whenever there's a box of cupcakes involved.

Just ask the Del Valle Conquistadores.

The Del Valle Conquistadores are the week 9 winners of the Sweet Play of the Week.

In the game against El Dorado, quarterback Jesse Ramos had a nice scamper on a quarterback keeper for a touchdown.

As winners of the best play for week 9, Ramos and entire Del Valle team got a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The Conquistadores were also named this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

