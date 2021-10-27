Week 9 Sweet Play of the Week: Jesse Ramos & the Del Valle Conquistadores

EL PASO, Texas - Life is so much sweeter whenever there's a box of cupcakes involved.

Just ask the Del Valle Conquistadores.

The Del Valle Conquistadores are the week 9 winners of the Sweet Play of the Week.

In the game against El Dorado, quarterback Jesse Ramos had a nice scamper on a quarterback keeper for a touchdown.

As winners of the best play for week 9, Ramos and entire Del Valle team got a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The Conquistadores were also named this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.