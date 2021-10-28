Former Franklin QB Baylor Romney continues to impress at BYU

EL PASO, Texas - Baylor Romney's journey in college football has been one filled with opportunities and faith.

The former Franklin Cougar continues to compete in order to one day land the starting quarterback position at BYU (Brigham Young University).

However when his number has been called as a backup, Romney has shown he has what it takes to get the job the done.

Romney graduated from Franklin High School in 2015.

He originally signed with Nevada University out of high school, but he never took a snap for the Wolfpack due to a change in coaching staff.

After graduating from high school, Romney instead served two years on a church mission before joining the BYU football team as a walk-on.

Romney redshirted in 2018, and for the last three seasons he's served as a backup quarterback for the BYU Cougars.

"It's been fun to be able to travel all over the country and play some big time teams," Romney said. "I really just try my best and get us to play in the biggest bowl game that we can."

During his time at BYU, Romney has seen action in 14 games and has thrown a total of 13 touchdown passes.

His biggest accomplishment was when he led the Cougars to a victory over Boise State in 2019.

ABC-7 caught up with Romney in Waco, TX following BYU's game against Baylor.

Romney didn't get the start in that game, but he took the time to reminisce about his playing days in El Paso.

"It was a really cool place to play high school football," Romney said. "We played a lot of teams in west Texas, New Mexico and fans there they show up and I just loved the environment there."

Romney also gives credit to his former offensive coordinator at Franklin, Mark Torres, who is now the head coach at Pebble Hills High School.

"He was a great coach. He's got a really good offensive mind and luckily I was able to fit in his system, and get recruited by some colleges out of high school," Romney said.

Romney and Torres have remained close throughout the years, Torres saying that he is Romney's biggest cheerleader.

"He was just a pleasure to coach," Torres said. "Very happy for all the success that he has. I can tell you that I am not the head coach at Pebble Hills High School today if Baylor Romney does not perform the way he does for me at Franklin High School."

Torres is confident Romney's time will come to one day be the starter at BYU.

Romney also has the support of his younger brother, Gunner Romney, who is a wide receiver on the BYU football team.

"It's been fun having him (Gunner Romney) here," Baylor Romney said. "We've been playing four years here at BYU and we've pushed each other to be the best that we can."

The journey is far from over for Romney, but with the support of family and friends, the sky's the limit.