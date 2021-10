EL PASO, Texas - The high school football season kicked off week 10 with three games in the Borderland.

Mayfield secured the district 3-5A title with an overtime thriller over Deming, while Chapin and Eastlake scored wins in their respective districts.

Thursday Scores:

Deming 14 Mayfield 21 Final OT

Chapin 48 El Dorado 7 Final

Eastlake 43 Socorro 7 Final