NMSU sweeps UTEP taking game 2 of the Battle of I-10 at the Haskins, 72-69

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners came close, but it still wasn't enough to take down the New Mexico State Aggies.

NMSU defeated UTEP Friday night at the Don Haskins Center by a final score of 72-69.

The win for the Aggies completed the 2 game sweep against UTEP this season after NMSU defeated the Miners last month at the Pan American Center.

The game was close from start to finish.

There were seven ties and 10 lead changes in what turned out to be a wild round 2 of the Battle of I-10.

NMSU took just a two point lead into halftime, 32-30.

In the closing seconds of the game, UTEP tied up the contest at 69 following a three point shot by UTEP's Jamari Sibley.

But the Aggies were quick to respond when NMSU's Jabari Rice hit a three point shot from the top of the key that rattled into the basket off the rim.

That left UTEP with just one second left in the game to try and tie it up, but a half court heave by Jamal Bieniemy bounced right off the rim of the basket.

NMSU would hold on to win 72-69.

Aggies improve to 6-2 on the season, while UTEP drops to 4-3.

The Miners will next prepare for a touch matchup against Big 12 opponent the Kansas Jayhawks Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Meantime, NMSU will next head to The Pit Monday in Albuquerque for the second round of the Rio Grande Rivalry against New Mexico.

Aggies will be looking for redemption after Tuesday's loss to New Mexico in the first game of the series in Las Cruces.