TD pass to wide-open Aaron Jones highlights Packers 31-30 win over Ravens

BALTIMORE, Maryland -- Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes — including a 9-yard throw to a wide-open running back Aaron Jones — and the Green Bay Packers (11-3) became the first team this season to clinch a division title, wrapping up the NFC North with a 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

With Lamar Jackson out with a sprained ankle, Tyler Huntley nearly led Baltimore (8-6) all the way back from a 31-17 deficit. His 8-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left pulled the Ravens within one, but Huntley's big 2-point conversion pass attempt was incomplete.

Ravaged this season by injuries — especially in the secondary — Baltimore faced a difficult task trying to stop Rodgers and the Green Bay receivers. The Ravens mounted enough time-consuming drives of their own to keep the game close, but the Packers had the ball first after a 14-14 halftime tie and took advantage as Rodgers connected with the wide-open Jones for a touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter.

Jones' six receiving TDs on the season are the most by a Green Bay running back since Johnny Blood McNally had 11 in 1931. Meantime, Rodgers tied the Packers' all-time record for passing touchdowns — with 442 total — pulling him even with Brett Favre.

With the win, the Packers clinched their third straight NFC North title. They also remained in the top spot in the NFC in the playoff chase.