NFL legend John Madden brought national attention to Chuy’s restaurant in Van Horn

VAN HORN, Texas -- Legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden passed away Tuesday. He was 85 years old.

Madden had a connection to the Borderland, as he was a big fan of Chuy's Mexican restaurant in Van Horn.

In the video players atop this article, former ABC-7 sports director Paul Cicala takes a look at how Madden brought national attention to the restaurant - and Paul Uranga, the owner of Chuy's, shares his remembrances of Madden in an interview with ABC-7.