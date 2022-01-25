Community Champions: El Paso pro runner Kendra Chambers giving back to high school track & field athletes

EL PASO, Texas - Kendra Chambers knows what it takes to compete at the next level, and now she's giving back to the community.

Earlier this month, Chambers hosted a track and field clinic at her alma mater, Hanks High School.

The 31-year-old is a professional runner who has competed in the 800 meters in the last two Olympic trials.

This is the first time Chambers has hosted a clinic aimed at helping other young athletes, and she's hoping to expand the clinic to other El Paso schools in the future.

For all her accomplishments and her commitment to helping Borderland Athletes, Chambers has been named a Community Champion.

