Chihuahuas start 2022 season in the win column with win over Round Rock, 13-1

(Courtesy: El Paso Chihuahuas)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas scored six runs in an 11-batter fifth inning and beat the Round Rock Express 13-1 Tuesday night at Dell Diamond.

The Chihuahuas are now 6-2 all-time in season-opening games.

El Paso catcher Webster Rivas hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning Tuesday.

It was the fourth time in team history that the Chihuahuas scored in the first inning of a season.

El Paso’s Eguy Rosario went 4-for-6 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in his first career Triple-A game.

He also had one of El Paso’s two stolen bases.

Rivas went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for the Chihuahuas. Aderlin Rodriguez and Trayce Thompson both homered for El Paso.

Chihuahuas starter Jesse Scholtens pitched five shutout innings in the win. It was his second career Opening Day start, having been Single-A Fort Wayne’s Opening Day starter in 2017.

Team Records: El Paso (1-0), Round Rock (0-1)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (0-0, -.--) vs. Round Rock RHP Kohei Arihara (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.