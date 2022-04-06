El Paso Locomotive FC bows out of Lamar Hunt Open Cup with 4-1 loss to Central Valley Fuego FC

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

FRESNO, California - El Paso Locomotive FC closed its run in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 1-4 defeat to Central Valley Feugo FC on Tuesday.

Midfielder Eric Calvillo tallied the lone Locomotive goal in the 90th minute.

Central Valley Fuego FC set the tone of the match early, finding a quick goal through Villyan Bijev in the fourth minute. Following the open goal, Locomotive controlled possession though was unable to capitalize against the Fuego FC defense.

Ultimately, it would be Fuego that was able to make the most of their control, finding two more goals before the end of the first half through Nathan Smith in the 15th minute and Bijev again in the 44th minute.

As the curtain fell on the first half, frustrations began to show through. Just shy of the hour mark, Locomotive was brought down to 10-men as Defender Shavon John-Brown was shown a second yellow and ejected from the game.

Fuego was quick to take advantage, forcing a corner kick that resulted in Christian Chaney heading away the fourth goal of the night for Fuego in the 62nd minute.

With late-game substitutions, Locomotive began to rally, but the late 90-minute goal from Calvillo would not be enough to take the Open Cup run past the second round.

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive welcomes USL Championship newcomers Monterey Bay FC to Southwest University Park on Saturday, April 9.

Kickoff from El Paso is set for 7:30 p.m. MT and will feature a post-game fireworks show for fans in attendance.

