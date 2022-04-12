2022 El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame inductees announced

EL PASO, Texas - When it comes to sports in the Sun City, they are among the very best.

Tuesday, the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2022 inductees.

The induction ceremony will take place Wednesday, June 22nd at 6 p.m.

Here are the 8 new inductees into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame:

Living Athlete Category

Jim Bowden - A graduate of Eastwood High School. Bowden won a state title in basketball when he was a player for the Troopers in 1976. He would then go on to play basketball at UTEP for legendary head coach Don Haskins.

Steven Lee - Played running back at Austin High School. In 1986, Lee led the state in rushing yards with 2,625 yards and 29 touchdowns. He's currently the head basketball coach for the girls varsity team at Pebble Hills High School.

Ken Lucero - Ran cross country and track at Coronado High School. Lucero went on to join the track and field team at UTEP where he won several titles and was also named an NCAA All-American.

Coach/Administrator Category

David Moore - Moore was the head basketball coach at Clint High School. In 1992, he led the Clint Lions to the final four of the state playoffs. He won a total of 11 district titles while at Clint.

Wright Stanton - Stanton is a local swimming coach. He's coached several club teams in El Paso, and has won numerous championships with the teams he's coached. He's also coached several swimmer who have gone on to swim at the collegiate level.

Media/Supporter of Athletics Category

Brian Kennedy - Kennedy served as CEO of the El Paso Sports Commission and El Paso County Coliseum for several years. He was also a part-owner of radio stations around the city.

Official/Trainer Category

Chris Snead - Snead is a college football referee. He has officiated football games for the SEC for several years.

Posthumous Category

Bruce Gordon - Gordon was a track and field coach in El Paso for several years. He spent 17 years at Coronado High School and led the Thunderbirds to numerous track and field championships. Gordon passed away in 2016.