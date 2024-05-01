“El Paso del Norte” mural project: Migrant portraits seek to humanize deportation through art

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The art installation will spotlight stories from deported migrants, childhood arrivals to United States, in their own words as part of the “El Paso del Norte” mural project. There will be thirteen portraits, each accompanied by the personal narratives of those depicted, hosted through QR codes. Visitors are invited to engage with the human faces behind the statistics and headlines.

The art installation will be open to the public on May 1st, from 5:30 p.m. to 7pm. at the historic Ciudad Juárez bridge area, El Puente Negro. Academic and artist Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana, PhD, in collaboration with Art Masters El Paso will host an art installation with the portraits of deported migrants before their installation at the El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico border.

"This installation is not just about art; it's about empathy, understanding, connection and proactive solutions," says De La Cruz Santana. "By giving voice to those whose stories are often overlooked, we hope to foster a deeper appreciation for the shared humanity that transcends borders. We want to challenge stereotypes and misconceptions surrounding migration, in specific why people face deportation and life after deportation," explains De La Cruz Santana. "Through art, we can bridge divides, spark dialogue, and inspire action towards a more compassionate informed society."