Community Champions: Coronado swimmer Gigi Gotaas signs with New Mexico State

EL PASO, Texas - The love for swimming came at an early age for Coronado swimmer, Gigi Gotaas.

She says it all started when she was 3-years-old, all she wanted to do was get in the pool and splash around.

That is what led to a stellar swimming career in high school, and one that will continue at New Mexico State.

Wednesday, Gotaas signed her letter of intent to join NMSU's swim team.

She had a signing ceremony at Coronado High School with her family and friends in attendance.

Gotaas put in the work during her time at Coronado.

She is a 6 time district champion, 2 time state qualifier, and was named to the All-State 2nd Team in the 100 backstroke.

The backstroke is her premiere event and she's hoping to compete in that event at NMSU.

Gotaas says her first goal at NMSU is to try and make the traveling team, and eventually qualify for the Olympic trails at some point during her collegiate career.

She added that all the early morning practices and all the sacrifices she had to make throughout high school has definitely paid off.

"Three year old Gigi would be very proud of where I am today," Gotaas said. "I remember just playing in the pool, but now being at the spot that I am being able to swim division one that's pretty crazy. I'm very happy, and proud of myself."

For all of her accomplishments, Gigi Gotaas is this week's Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.