Community Champions: Two Coronado tennis players have sights on a state title

EL PASO, Texas - Two Coronado High School tennis players are looking to bring home a state title.

Coronado's Naomi Katz and Ian Uraga both qualified for the state tournament.

Katz is a senior at Coronado and is no stranger to playing at this level.

Last season as junior, Katz finished in second place at the state tournament, so this year she's hoping to win it all.

And so far things are going well for Katz.

Tuesday in her quarterfinal matchup against Tara Ahmadi (Houston Memorial), Katz won in straight sets to punch her ticket to the Class 6A semi-finals.

Katz recently signed to continue her tennis career at Georgetown.

Joining Katz at state on the boys side is her teammate, Ian Uraga.

Uraga is just a sophomore and it's his first appearance at the state tournament.

He too won his quarterfinal match on Tuesday defeating Cal Riggs (Conroe The Woodlands) to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

For their accomplishments, Katz and Uraga are this week's Community Champions.

