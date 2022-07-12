El Paso Locomotive defender Eder Borelli named to USL Championship Team of the Week

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC defender Eder Borelli has earned an appearance on the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 18, the club and league announced on Tuesday.

This is Borelli’s first appearance in the Team of the Week Starting XI in the 2022 season having earned a mention on the bench in Week 5.

On Saturday night, Eder Borelli played a stellar game, holding a dangerous Colorado Springs Switchbacks side to help lead Locomotive to a 1-0 victory.

Borelli recorded his second assist of the season and his fifth in a Locomotive jersey in the 18th minute, sending a pinpoint cross to the far post allowing Aaron Gomez to head away the eventual game-winner.

Borelli won four of five duels and three of four tackles to help keep the clean sheet while recording three chances created in the attack.

The Locomotive defender also completed 23 of 32 passes throughout his 78 minutes of play on the night.

The overall work from Borelli gives him a deserved nod on the Team of the Week.

Since joining El Paso Locomotive, this is Borelli’s sixth overall Team of the Week appearance on both Starting XI and Bench.

For the full USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 18, see below:

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 18

GK – Anthony Siaha, Monterey Bay F.C.: Siaha recorded a shutout on his professional debut for Monterey Bay, registering two saves as the side claimed a 2-0 victory on the road against defending title holder Orange County SC.

D – Jelani Peters, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Peters recorded the first two-goal game of his career in the Championship in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 victory against Miami FC on Saturday night and the center back also won 7 of 9 duels, 5 of 5 aerial duels and made one interception.

D – Rece Buckmaster, Memphis 901 FC: Buckmaster scored once and won 8 of 13 duels and 3 of 4 tackles defensively while completing 39 of 52 passes in Memphis’ 3-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night.

D – Eder Borelli, El Paso Locomotive FC: Borelli notched his second assist of the season as El Paso claimed a 1-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and won 4 of 5 duels and 3 of 4 tackles while recording three chances created and completing 23 of 32 passes overall.

M – Cameron Dunbar, LA Galaxy II: Dunbar recorded two goals and one assist as the LA Galaxy II claimed a 5-0 victory on the road against San Diego Loyal SC while ending the game with three shots, three chances created and having completed 17 of 19 passes.

M – Rodrigo Lopez, Sacramento Republic FC: Lopez had one goal and one assist, recorded three shots and four chances created overall, completed 3 of 4 dribbles and won 8 of 10 duels as Republic FC claimed a thrilling 3-3 draw with Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at Heart Health Park.

M – Enzo Martinez, Birmingham Legion FC: Martinez reached 50 regular season goals for his career on Saturday night as Legion FC defeated the Charleston Battery and had two goals and one assist over two appearances during the week.

M – Chase Boone, Monterey Bay F.C.: Boone scored the opening goal in MBFC’s 2-0 victory on the road against Orange County SC and had three shots and one chance created overall while winning 10 of 14 duels, 4 of 4 aerial duels, and 2 of 2 tackles defensively.

F – Enoch Mushagalusa, Louisville City FC: The Congolese forward became the fourth player in LouCity’s history to record a hat trick and notched one assist, five shots and three chances created in his side’s 6-0 victory against the New York Red Bulls II.

F – Brian Ownby, Louisville City FC: Ownby posted the first two goal, two assist game of his career – the 13th player to do so in the Championship’s history – and had eight shots and five chances created in LouCity’s 6-0 win against the New York Red Bulls II.

F – Preston Judd, LA Galaxy II: Judd recorded two goals and one assist to move into double-digit goals for a second consecutive season, and had five shots and two chances created as Los Dos claimed a third consecutive victory in a 5-0 win on the road against San Diego Loyal SC.

Bench: Nathan Steinwascher (DET), Shane Wiedt (PIT), Aaron Molloy (MEM), Robbie Mertz (ATL), Rodrigo da Costa (TUL), Leo Fernandes (TBR), Ottar Magnus Karlsson (OAK)