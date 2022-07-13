Community Champions: Veliz brothers hold annual football camp

EL PASO, Texas - The game of football has been nothing but kind to brothers Chuck and Scott Veliz.

The El Paso natives are now on a mission to give back to the game the love, and also their community.

This week the Veliz brothers hosted their annual football camp at Canutillo High School.

The camp that is tailored for quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends and running backs, started back in 2019.

It's open to 3rd graders all the way up to high school athletes.

Every year the camp has seen its participation grow as players look to learn from some of the Sun City's best coaches.

Chuck Veliz has nearly 30 years of coaching experience at both the high school and college level.

He was a former head coach at Del Valle and Montwood High School, and was most recently an assistant coach at UTEP.

His younger brother Scott Veliz was an assistant coach at various high schools in El Paso, and is currently an assistant coach at Naaman Forest High School in Garland, TX.

The brothers see the camp as a way to give back to their community and in the process help Borderland athletes improve their play and reach their goals.

For all their contributions to the community, ABC-7 is naming the Veliz brothers this week's Community Champions.

