Borderland Blitz: Week 1 Schedule & Scores
EL PASO, Texas - Here is the schedule for week one of the high school football season here in the El Paso area:
Franklin vs. Centennial
Midland High vs. Montwood
Pebble Hills at Canutillo
Eastwood at Southlake Carrol
Coronado vs. Chapin
Socorro at Lubbock High
El Dorado at Parkland
Andress vs. Eastlake
Jefferson at Horizon
Hanks at Bowie
Ysleta at Riverside
Irvin at Bel Air
Austin at Ft. Stockton
Burges at Del Valle
Anthony at San Elizario
Chaparral at Fabens
Alpine at Mountain View
Mayfield at Santa Teresa
Organ Mountain at Deming
Scores from Thursday:
Midland Christian 24 Americas 16 Double OT
El Paso 27 Gadsden 20
Clint 7 at Hirschi 48
Tornillo 0 Morton 51