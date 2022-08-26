Skip to Content
Borderland Blitz: Week 1 Schedule & Scores

blitz 2022 logog

EL PASO, Texas - Here is the schedule for week one of the high school football season here in the El Paso area:

Franklin vs. Centennial

Midland High vs. Montwood 

Pebble Hills at Canutillo 

Eastwood at Southlake Carrol 

Coronado vs. Chapin

Socorro at Lubbock High

El Dorado at Parkland 

Andress vs. Eastlake

Jefferson at Horizon

Hanks at Bowie 

Ysleta at Riverside

Irvin at Bel Air 

Austin at Ft. Stockton 

Burges at Del Valle 

Anthony at San Elizario 

Chaparral at Fabens

Alpine at Mountain View

Mayfield at Santa Teresa 

Organ Mountain at Deming

Scores from Thursday:

Midland Christian 24  Americas 16 Double OT

El Paso 27 Gadsden 20

Clint 7 at Hirschi 48

Tornillo 0  Morton 51

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

