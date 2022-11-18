High School Football Playoffs: Canutillo wins area championship; Pebble Hills & Eastwood fall in area round

MIDLAND, Texas - Three El Paso area teams were left standing in the high school football playoffs, but by the end of Friday, there would be only one.

The Canutillo Eagles are moving on to the regional quarterfinals of the Class 5A Division 2 playoffs.

Canutillo defeated Arlington Heights in the area round by a final score of 21-14.

Canutillo will face Abilene Wylie in the regional quarterfinals.

A time and date for that game has yet to be determined.

Unfortunately, the season came to an end for El Paso's 6A schools, Eastwood and Pebble Hills.

In Class 6A Division 1, the Pebble Hills Spartans came up short in their area round game against North Crowley, 49-42.

A late touchdown in the game is what secured the victory for North Crowley.

In Class 6A Division 2, the Eastwood Troopers also saw their season come to an end after falling to Byron Nelson, 35-28.

Very similar to what happened to the Spartans, a late touchdown in the 4th quarter by Byron Nelson is what helped the Bobcats defeat the Troopers to win the area title.