NMSU fans and community react to serious assault allegations involving the university’s basketball team

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- After a police report related to the suspension of the New Mexico State University basketball team revealed serious allegations of sexual assault against three of the team's players by one of their very own teammates, community members in Las Cruces are reacting.

"Oh my God. That's absolutely awful. Nobody should ever be touched in any way that's inappropriate. That's insane," said Las Cruces resident Shawn Alley.

In the report, the unnamed victim alleged that three of his teammates assaulted him multiple times at both home and away games since around July or August. He also told police the assaults occurred in front of other teammates, and no one ever intervened.

"I don't think that would be the right thing to do. I think they should've intervened, and said something about it, definitely," said Steve Wadecki, who is visiting Las Cruces.

Most community members told ABC-7 they agree with the suspension, but they also say people should wait for all the facts that come forth from the investigation.

"I mean, this is America, everybody is innocent until proven guilty. I think the suspension, while they're investigating, is absolutely understandable. If it turns out that nothing happened - which it's hard to believe that that's the case with such a horrible allegation - but, of course, we still have due process in this country," said Alley.

The investigation is currently open and ongoing. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates on this story as they come.