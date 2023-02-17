Community Champions: Hanks softball coach celebrates 500th win

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

For her accomplishment, Prather is this week's Community Champion.

Prather has led the Knights to numerous district championships, and several playoff appearances.

Tuesday, Prather celebrated her 500th win as head coach of the Hanks High School softball game.

EL PASO, Texas - Since 1993, Shelley Prather has led the Hanks Knights to victory, a lot of victories.

