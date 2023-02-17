Skip to Content
Published 7:23 PM

Community Champions: Hanks softball coach celebrates 500th win

EL PASO, Texas - Since 1993, Shelley Prather has led the Hanks Knights to victory, a lot of victories.

Tuesday, Prather celebrated her 500th win as head coach of the Hanks High School softball game.

Prather has led the Knights to numerous district championships, and several playoff appearances.

For her accomplishment, Prather is this week's Community Champion.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

