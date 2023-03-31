Locomotive FC split on the road with FC Tulsa, 2-2

TULSA, Oklahoma - The El Paso Locomotive FC will be leaving the Boomer State wondering what could have been.

Up 2-1 in stoppage time, the Locomotive gave up the equalizer to Tulsa that would effectively end the match in a 2-2 draw.

FC Tulsa would be the first to find the back of the net in the in the 33rd minute following a goal by Tulsa’s Rodrigo da Costa.

Locomotive FC would answer back in the 38th minute with a goal by Luis “Lucho” Solignac.

That would tie the match 1-1.

Solignac would then find pay dirt again in the 68th minute with his second goal of the night to give El Paso the 2-1 lead.

But then in stoppage time an equalizer goal by Tulsa would deny El Paso three points.

The current record for Locomotive FC stands at 1-3-1.

The Locos will return to the pitch Wednesday when they face Union Omaha as part of the U.S. Open Cup.