Locomotive FC split on the road with FC Tulsa, 2-2
TULSA, Oklahoma - The El Paso Locomotive FC will be leaving the Boomer State wondering what could have been.
Up 2-1 in stoppage time, the Locomotive gave up the equalizer to Tulsa that would effectively end the match in a 2-2 draw.
FC Tulsa would be the first to find the back of the net in the in the 33rd minute following a goal by Tulsa’s Rodrigo da Costa.
Locomotive FC would answer back in the 38th minute with a goal by Luis “Lucho” Solignac.
That would tie the match 1-1.
Solignac would then find pay dirt again in the 68th minute with his second goal of the night to give El Paso the 2-1 lead.
But then in stoppage time an equalizer goal by Tulsa would deny El Paso three points.
The current record for Locomotive FC stands at 1-3-1.
The Locos will return to the pitch Wednesday when they face Union Omaha as part of the U.S. Open Cup.