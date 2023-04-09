Chihuahuas split the series with the River Cats

EL PASO, Texas -- Led by MLB All-Star Julio Teheran the Chihuahuas beat the Sacramento River Cats 8-2 on Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. The Chihuahuas and River Cats split the six-game series.

Teheran was El Paso's starting pitcher and allowed just the one run in six innings. Teheran wasn't the only All-Star on display. San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. played in his fourth MLB rehab game with El Paso Sunday as he finishes serving out his suspension.

Tatis Jr. went 1-for-4 with a double and two walks. In total, Tatis has been walked six times in his four games played.

Chihuahuas left fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-6 with two doubles in the win.

First baseman Alfonso Rivas went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run off Sacramento’s right fielder’s glove in the third inning.

Sacramento third baseman Ford Proctor was ejected by home plate umpire Paul Clemons in the fourth inning for arguing a called third strike.

El Paso hitters walked 52 times in the six-game series. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday but are back at home on Tuesday for a 6 game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Tatis Jr. is expected to play in the series before rejoining the Padres.