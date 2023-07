(KVIA) -- San Elizario native and US Men's National Team striker Ricardo Pepi signed with PSV Eindhoven this week, according to ESPN.

He had been playing with another Dutch team, FC Groningen, for several months, scoring 13 goals in 31 appearances, while on loan from FC Augsburg.

Pepi has appeared for the US National Team 15 times, scoring seven goals.

Pepi had played for FC Dallas before moving to Europe.