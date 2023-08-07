Olympic champion leaving UTEP after 20 seasons as cross country coach

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Longtime UTEP cross country head coach Paul Ereng is leaving the program after 20 seasons. He has accepted a position at Texas A&M, according to UTEP officials.

During his time at UTEP, Ereng worked with four NCAA champions, 47 NCAA All-Americans, 106 conference champions, and four NCAA regional champions. He was named National Assistant Coach of the Year for distance by the USTFCCCA in 2006 and Mountain Region Track Assistant Coach of the Year in 2017.

Ereng also served as associate head coach of the track and field program.

Growing up in Kitale, Kenya, Ereng became a hometown hero by winning a gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics in the 800-meter race. He then turned his success on the track into a successful coaching career.

"He set the bar very high for our next distance coach, UTEP Head Coach Mika Laaksonen said. "This is a big move up for him professionally as a coach, and it’s a tremendous opportunity for his family. We plan to honor Coach Ereng’s legacy here by hiring a dedicated and committed professional as his replacement moving forward. Texas A&M and coach Pat Henry got themselves a keeper.”