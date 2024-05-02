High School Baseball & Softball Playoffs: Scores & highlights

EL PASO, Texas - The high school baseball playoffs are in full swing with the bi-district round, while the high school softball playoffs continued with the area round.

The scores below are from Thursday:

CLASS 6A BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT

Midland Legacy 6 Eastwood 8 - Eastwood takes 1-0 lead in best-of-three series

CLASS 5A BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT

El Paso 2 Ysleta 13 - Ysleta wins series 2-0 to advance to the area round

Chapin 5 Hanks 10 - Hanks takes 1-0 lead in best-of-three series

Canutillo 6 Del Valle 5 - Canutillo takes 1-0 lead in best-of-three series

Burges 2 Horizon 4 - Horizon takes 1-0 lead in best-of-three series

CLASS 4A BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT

Irvin 6 Mountain View 16 - Series tied 1-1 (Best of 3)

Riverside 12 San Elizario 1 - Riverside takes 1-0 lead in best-of-three series

Fabens 2 Bowie 12 - Bowie takes 1-0 lead in best-of-three series

Clint defeats Austin in game one of best-of-three series

CLASS 6A SOFTBALL AREA ROUND

Montwood 1 Southlake Carroll 3 - Southlake Carroll takes 1-0 lead in best-of-three series

Eastwood 0 Keller 1 - Keller takes 1-0 lead in best-of-three series

CLASS 5A SOFTBALL AREA ROUND

Del Valle 4 Lubbock Monterrey 15 - Monterrey takes 1-0 lead in best-of-three series

CLASS 4A SOFTBALL AREA ROUND

San Elizario 0 Pampa 15 - Pampa takes 1-0 lead in best-of-three series

Clint 0 Canyon Randall 24 - Randall takes 1-0 lead in best-of-three series