El Pasoan Tristen Newton honored at UConn after national championship win

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Burges High School graduate Tristen Newton is the latest addition to UConn’s Huskies of Honor.

The university inducted him Tuesday night during the team’s championship rally after winning the national championship.

Newton has spent two years with UConn, leading the Huskies with 20 points in the 2024 title game and took home Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors.

The El Paso native earned AP First Team All-American honors as he led UConn in scoring and assists this year.

