(Courtesy: Sun Bowl Association)

EL PASO, Texas - As football teams require GR-R-REAT teamwork on the field, WK Kellogg Co and the Sun Bowl Association have found that the two are spectacular teammates when it comes to hosting the annual Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl.

Because of that, there is a renewed contract for WK Kellogg Co to sponsor the Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl game for at least two more years.

The Sun Bowl Association and WK Kellogg Co agreed to two years of sponsorship with the option to sign for two more years after the 2025 game.

The Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl features the first mascot to lend its’ name to a college football bowl game.

What’s more, Tony the Tiger and the Sun Bowl will continue to promote and focus on the Sun Bowl Association’s inaugural mission – helping kids play sports.

“We are thrilled to continue to partner with the Sun Bowl Association and appreciate everything the organization does for the city of El Paso,” said Doug VanDeVelde, Chief Growth Officer, WK Kellogg. “This is a highlight of the year for us and we look forward to growing our relationship to bring more amazing games and traditions to fans in El Paso.”

The Sun Bowl features events all week long that celebrate the city and welcome visitors to enjoy the sense of community that comes from playing and watching football.

The 91st Annual Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl Game is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

The game kicks-off at Noon (MT) and will be televised on CBS for the 56th consecutive year, which is the longest running partnership between one bowl game on one network.

“We are all very excited to be able to come to an agreement and renew our relationship with WK Kellogg Co,” said Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “This sponsorship renewal highlights the growing partnership between Kellogg’s and the Sun Bowl Association, showcasing our mutual commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience for college football fans each year.”

In addition to the exclusive naming rights, the Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl will continue to use its colorful and standout logo for the game.

The fully integrated partnership will be amplified across digital and social media, content, in-stadium exposure, product sampling and on-site activation at the game and other Sun Bowl organization events.

The Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl, the second oldest bowl game in the nation, is the second of five bowl games being played on Dec. 31, 2024, and the only bowl game to be televised on CBS.

Follow the Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl through social media on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram, and learn more at MissionTiger.com. Ticket packages for the 2024 Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl go on sale on Sept. 1, 2024, and can be purchased by visiting SunBowl.org or calling 915-533-4416.