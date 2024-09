EL PASO, Texas - With heavy hearts the Franklin Cougars returned to the football field Thursday night for a game against the Americas Trail Blazers.

The team is mourning the death of teammate Emmanuel Lopez.

Lopez was killed in a car crash in Arizona over the weekend.

The Franklin Cougars would get the win over Americas by a final score of 51-17.

Franklin improves their record to 2-2.

Americas' record drops to 0-3.