Week 3 Sweet Play of the Week: Damian Briano, Aiden Banuelos & Montwood Rams
EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 3 of the high school football season went to Damian Briano, Aiden Banuelos and the Montwood Rams.
In the game against El Dorado, Briano threw a nice deep pass to Banuelos for the touchdown.
As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Montwood football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.
The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.
Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.