Week 3 Sweet Play of the Week: Damian Briano, Aiden Banuelos & Montwood Rams

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 3 of the high school football season went to Damian Briano, Aiden Banuelos and the Montwood Rams.

In the game against El Dorado, Briano threw a nice deep pass to Banuelos for the touchdown.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Montwood football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.