HALFTIME UPDATE: NMSU down 21-3 to Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies (1-2) hit the road for some conference play action against Sam Houston (2-1) on Saturday at Bowers Stadium.

Scoring Summary:

In the first quarter, Sam Houston's QB Hunter Watson with a 26-yard run to the end zone. Sam Houston 7-3.

In the second quarter, Watson with the keeper for an 8-yard rushing TD, Sam Houston 21-3.

The Bearkats have a total of 237 total yards compared to the Aggies 81 yards.

NMSU's starting quarterback Santino Marucci is 7/17 collecting 42 yards and two interceptions.