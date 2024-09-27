Las Cruces, Albuquerque mayors make bet on 114th Rio Grande Rivalry game

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The mayors of Las Cruces and Albuquerque just agreed to a friend wager over Saturday's football game between NMSU and UNM.

Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller agreed that the mayor of the losing team's city would spend an entire day wearing the winning team's attire.

The Rio Grande Rivalry starts at 6 PM Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces.

This rivalry is officially 130 years old, according to the City of Las Cruces. The Aggies first faced off against the Lobos in 1894, before New Mexico became a state.

The Aggies are hoping to extend their win streak over the Lobos to three this year.

Tickets are available by calling the NMSU Ticket Office at (575)-646-1420.