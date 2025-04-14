NMSU returns home to host New Mexico Tuesday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Following a stretch of seven consecutive road games which spanned all three time zones in which the Aggies don’t live in, NM State will return home to host I-25 rival New Mexico.

The Tuesday night matchup between the Aggies and Lobos is slated to get underway at 6:05 p.m.

This will mark the third of four total meetings between the two sides this season.

This will also be the second and final time that the Lobos visit Presley Askew Field in 2025.

NM State will look to end a two-game losing streak to their rivals and a two-game losing streak overall after dropping the final two games of the series at FIU.

The midweek game will represent the 264th all-time meeting between the in-state foes and the 140th matchup that will take place in Las Cruces.

GAME INFO

NM State (18-18, 6-6 CUSA) vs. New Mexico (19-16, 8-7 MW)

Presley Askew Field

Las Cruces, N.M.

LAST TIME OUT

NM State traveled over 2,000 miles to Miami, where it took on the FIU Panthers.

After beginning the weekend with a 6-4 victory in the series opener, the Aggies dropped games on Saturday and Sunday to suffer their first road series loss in CUSA play this season.

In Friday’s win, the Aggies were fueled by a strong start on the mound from Jack Turner, who tossed a career high 8.0 innings and allowed just three earned runs while striking out five Panthers.

Over the weekend, the Aggies also benefited from power at the plate from Joey Craig, who hit a home run in the Friday and Sunday games.

Unfortunately, the Aggies would score two runs in both Saturday’s and Sunday’s contests while allowing a combined 17 runs.