Bobby Joe Valdez’s journey from boxer to coach, returning to the ring

Published 12:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bobby Joe Valdez, a former Golden Gloves champion, is making a comeback—but this time as a coach.

After nearly two decades away from the ring, Valdez has returned to his passion for boxing by training athletes at his gym, Red Corner Boxing, located in the Borderland.

Red Corner Boxing is located at 10817 Notus Ln, Suite D-103, El Paso, TX 79935.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Valdez began training athletes outdoors in difficult conditions. Now, with his own gym, he is focused on developing local talent and helping them reach their full potential.

Valdez believes some of his athletes have what it takes to become world champions, carrying on the legacy he once dreamed of achieving himself.

Valdez’s journey from boxer to coach has been marked by dedication and determination, and he continues to inspire a new generation of fighters in the region.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

