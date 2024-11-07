Skip to Content
Sports

Thursday high school football: Scores & highlights

By
New
Published 10:50 PM
Coronado 28Eastlake 42Final
Pebble Hills 35Franklin 49Final
Parkland 21El Dorado 68Final
Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content