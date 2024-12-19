How to enter to win free tickets to the 2024 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- “Tony’s Game Face Giveaway" is offering the chance to win two free tickets to this year's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The game, which happens at noon on December 31, 2024, is between Louisville and Washington.

Use the Tony the Tiger SB social media filter of Facebook to enter. If your account is private, screenshot your photo and send it to the Sun Bowl Association Facebook account via direct message. Participants must be 18 or older.

You must enter between December 20 and 22. The association will announce the winner on December 23, 2024.

The winner will need to pick up their tickets no later than December 27, 2024 by 4:30 PM at the Sun Bowl Association office, located at 4150 Pinnacle Street, Suite 100.