Community Champions: Americas student-athletes sign letters of intent for collegiate athletics

EL PASO, Texas - Wednesday, 13 student athletes at Americas high school made it official as they signed their letters of intent.

The signing ceremony was held in the schools gymnasium.

The athletes who signed played various sports such as baseball, softball and volleyball.

For their accomplishment, these 13 athletes are this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

The athletes who signed are as follows (Courtesy of SISD):

Gisele Abascal, a track and cross-country athlete, will sign her letter of intent with West Virginia State University. Abascal is a member of the 2024 UIL 5A District Cross Country championship team.

Isaac Arrieta, a baseball pitcher, will sign his letter of intent with El Paso Community College. Arrieta is a 1st Team All-District 1-6A pitcher.

Leila Ayala, a volleyball 6 rotation outside and defensive specialist, will sign her letter of intent with the New Mexico Military Institute. Ayala’s accolades include El Paso Times Athlete of the Week, TGCA 5A Academic All-State, and 5A Outstanding Hitter of the Year. She has been selected for the 2025 Blue All-Star team.

Jacob Estrada, a baseball second baseman and pitcher, will sign his letter of intent with Luna Community College. Estrada’s accolades include 1-6A All-District Second Team pitcher.

Suri Fernanda Flores-Calderon, a softball player, will sign her letter of intent with Midland College. Flores-Calderon is a final four finalist, four-year varsity player and an All-Academic team member. In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Flores-Calderon participates in AVID, DECA, and HOSA, and is on the A/B Honor Roll.

Esteban Herrera, a baseball center fielder and outfielder, will sign his letter of intent with New Mexico Highlands University. Herrera is a member of the 1-6A district baseball championship team. He is a 1-6A All-District First Team Outfielder and he participated in the 2024 Five Tool All-Festival Team.

Lucas McDonald, a baseball player, will sign his letter of intent with New Mexico Highlands University. McDonald’s accolades include 1-6A All-District First Team.

Isabella Nuñez, a volleyball pin/setter, will sign her letter of intent with Grand Canyon University. Nuñez is a Defensive Player of the Year, All-District MVP and TGCA 5A All-State Team.

Diego Romero,a track and cross-country athlete, will sign his letter of intent with the University of Incarnate World. Romero is a two-time All-State and state qualifier and regional champion.

Lexee Rae Salas, a volleyball setter, will sign her letter of intent with the University of Texas at El Paso. Salas is a member of the 2024 5A District volleyball championship team. She is All-District First Team and All-City Second Team. She was named Texas Female Athlete of the Month for September.

Odalys Solis, a softball utility player, will sign her letter of intent with the University of Texas Permian Basin. Solis’s accolades include 2023 and 2024 1-6A All-District First Team selection and El Paso All-City Honorable Mention.

Lilia Yañez, a track and cross-country athlete, will sign her letter of intent with Emory and Henry University. Yañez is a member of the 2024 UIL 5A District Cross Country championship team and a Triple ‘A’ recipient in the XC Region Qualifier. In addition to her athletic accomplishments, she is a two-time UIL state congressional debate tournament qualifier, three-time TFA state qualifier and two-time DECA state qualifier.

Ever Zavala, a shortstop and pitcher, will sign his letter of intent with New Mexico Highlands University. Zavala is a member of the 1-6A district and 6A bi-district baseball championship team.