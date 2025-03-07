Skip to Content
TNA Wrestling coming to El Paso for 2-day event

EL PASO, Texas - Wrestling fans from all around the Borderland will gather at the El Paso County Coliseum later this month as the stars of TNA Wrestling come to town.

TNA will put on back-to-back shows at the El Paso County Coliseum March 14 and March 15.

Both events will be televised world-wide.

Friday, March 14 will be TNA Sacrifice, and then on Saturday March 15, TNA will tape its weekly wrestling show TNA Impact.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster, and at tnawrestling.com.

ABC-7's Adrian Ochoa spoke with two stars of TNA Wrestling, Tessa Blanchard and Mike Santana.

Friday March 14: TNA Sacrifice, show starts at 6 p.m. at the El Paso County Coliseum

Friday March 15: TNA Impact, show starts at 7 p.m. at the El Paso County Coliseum

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

