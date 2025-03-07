Two Borderland natives will kick off Locomotive FC season for the first time under head coach Wilmer Cabrera

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Locomotive FC will be looking to turn things around after finishing the 2024 season 8-8-18 however, the start of a new beginning kicks off on Saturday as they'll begin their season at home against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks at Southwest University at 7p.m.

In the middle of the 2024 season, Wilmer Cabrera took over the helm as the new head coach and he's committed to building a team that represents El Paso.

One way by doing that was by rebuilding the roster and bring in Borderland native Memo Diaz, who signed with the Locomotive in their inaugural season in 2019 and then went on to play for the Oakland Roots SC for four years. However, he's officially back in the 915.

“Being local and being able to represent El Paso, it just means that much more," Diaz said.

Diaz was not only known for his skills on the field.

“I’ve been known for bringing in a good locker room," Diaz said. "I think that’s the first goal, to be able to maneuver 25 guys in the locker room, it can’t be done just by one person.”

The Locomotive staff also brought in Eastlake graduate Omar Mora, the forward who is coming off an impressive debut season at Oral Roberts University where he tallied 10 goals.

“I really want to bring intensity and have the whole team united," More said. "I feel like that’s a big part of having a good team, by feeling like a family.”

This signing become mora's first professional contract.

“It means a lot because my friends and family would watch games online," Mora said. "Them being able to show up in person, it’s going to mean a lot. I’ve always wanted this and seeing my family and friends happy, it makes me want to work harder to see what I can achieve.”

Ultimately, both Diaz and More are happy to be back home.

"El Paso always feels like home there’s always that spot in the heart for El Paso," More said.

"I'm pretty sure we're going to be able to turn this train around and we'll wait for them at Southwest University Park," Diaz said.

KVIA is the Locomotive's local broadcast partner, the game against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will air on the CW and the Livestream will be on our website and app.