UTEP’s Mbengue fasting during Ramadan ahead of C-USA Tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The holy month of Ramadan began last week, and Muslims around the world have started fasting from food and drink for 30 days, including one of UTEP's own.

Ndack Mbengue came to the Miners this season and grew up in Italy. She's been fasting during Ramadan ever since she was a kid, and playing basketball never stopped her.

"It's always fallen during the off-season, so it wasn't as hard. The last time, it was during the season, I was around 15. And, I mean, I was back, in Europe playing pro, I wasn't playing as many minutes, it wasn't as hard."

She's started 17 games this season, averaging nearly 10 points and 8 rebounds per game. But she has started a new challenge, fasting right before the biggest stretch of the Miners' season. The coaching staff has helped her adjust to the new change.

"Even yesterday before the game, when I had to break my fast, they were ready with everything I needed."

Mbengue isn't the only Miner who's fasting right before the conference tournament. Her teammate, freshman guard Yagmur Canguven is also fasting. Mbengue said the support from her teammates during the whole process has helped a lot.

"It helps a lot when you know that there's support, and because I feel like would be much harder if I was in a team where nobody cared and even my teammates were really nice about it. They're always asking if I'm from doing alright, if I need anything."