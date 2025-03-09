Skip to Content
Aaron Jones re-signs with Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KVIA) -- Aaron Jones is re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings on a two-year, $20 million deal with $13 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

The Burgess High School grad and UTEP product is coming off his best season, rushing for a career-high 1,138 yards with 7 total touchdowns in his first season in Minnesota. He also had a career high in carries and offensive snaps while starting all 18 games for the Vikings.

Jones came to the Vikings after 7 years with the Green Bay Packers, where he was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 and led the NFL in total touchdowns in 2019.

Rishi Oza

