Community Champions: El Pasoan Sal Olivas signs MLS contract at 18-years-old

EL PASO, Texas - At just 18-years-old El Pasoan Sal Olivas is living the dream.

In February, Olivas signed an MLS contract with Philadelphia Union.

"You know it's every kid's dream," Olivas said. "Hearing the news, I can't even explain the feeling that I had cause it was out of this world."

Olivas' love for the game of soccer came at an early age, but he admits being on the pitch wasn't his first choice.

"I always wanted to be a football, basketball player but obviously my dad thought I was too small," Olivas said. "I use to play (soccer) with my sister's team and I feel in love with it, and my dad put me in my own team and that's where it all started."

Olivas never played on a club team while in El Paso, but got experience playing on his high school team at Coronado.

He ended up getting a call to tryout for Philadelphia Union.

"It was big jump. It was the furthest from home, but I had to take that risk," Olivas said.

It was a risk that paid off, tenfold.

Olivas signed with the club's academy and worked his way up.

Last season he played for Union II in MLS' developmental league, MLS Next.

Olivas played in 20 games for Union II and scored 4 goals.

He now trains with the main club going up against players that are bigger and with more experience:

"It's a bit intimidating," Olivas said. "There's a lot of players there that walk you through, take you step-by-step, and real nice guys that are there supporting you, and the coaches as well."

Right now Olivas is playing for Union II, but he looks forward to the day when he makes his MLS debut.

"I'm going to keep working hard and also bring the spotlight to El Paso," Olivas said. "There's a lot talent that's being overlooked out there, so that's one of my goals."