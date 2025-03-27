Chihuahuas prepare for Friday’s Opening Day

EL PASO, Texas - Get the peanuts and cracker jacks ready.

The boys of summer are back as Opening Day for the El Paso Chihuahuas is Friday.

Field crews at Southwest University Park are hard at work getting everything ready for Friday's game against the Salt Lake Bees.

The Chihuahuas will open the season with a three game series at home against the Bees.

This marks the 11th full season for the Chihuahuas.

The 2020 season was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Chihuahuas manager Pete Zamora is back for his second season with the club.

Last year the dogs ended the season with a record of 64 wins, 86 losses.

First pitch for Friday's opening day game will at 6:35 p.m. from Southwest University Park.