El Pasoans selected to US Women’s Flag Football Team

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two women from El Paso have been selected to the U.S Women's Flag Football Team.

Laneah Bryan, who graduated from Franklin High School, and Ariel Blair, who graduated from Hanks High School and played softball at UTEP, were selected as part of the team this morning.

They are both listed as defensive backs and wide receivers. Both participated in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Flag Football Tournament in December.

This is Bryan's third time being selected for the national team and the first time that Blair has been selected. Bryan won gold in 2023 and in 2024.