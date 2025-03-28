Chihuahuas win Opening Day game over Salt Lake Bees, 10-3

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night to pull ahead of the Salt Lake Bees and win 10-3.

It was the Chihuahuas’ fifth straight win in a season-opening game and they’ve now won nine of 11 season-opening games all-time.

Chihuahuas first baseman Trenton Brooks went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk in his first game with El Paso.

He became the first Chihuahuas player to hit two home runs in a game since Tirso Ornelas on September 22, 2024 at Las Vegas. El Paso shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and an RBI triple in the win.

Eight of the nine Chihuahuas batters had at least one hit Friday and the team had at least one baserunner in seven of their eight innings.

Ryan Bergert allowed only one run in four innings for the Chihuahuas in his first Triple-A start.

Raul Brito pitched 1.1 scoreless innings and picked up his first Triple-A win. Former El Paso pitcher Shaun Anderson took the loss for Salt Lake.

Team Records: Salt Lake (0-1), El Paso (1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Chase Silseth (0-0, -.--) vs. El Paso RHP Jared Kollar (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.