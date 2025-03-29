Late Goal from Wahab Ackwei Gives El Paso Locomotive FC Three Points in Hartford

HARTFORD, Connecticut (KVIA) -- In their first trip to the east coast this season, El Paso Locomotive FC captured their first win of the 2025 USL Championship campaign with a 2-1 victory over Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium.

Wahab Ackwei, who returned to the starting lineup, scored the late winner for Los Locos on a loose ball in the box in the 86th minute which was also his first goal with Locomotive. Beto Avila also chipped in his third goal of the year to continue his strong start to the season.

Locomotive came out the gate firing and created early pressure which resulted in Avila finishing off a deflection on a free kick to put El Paso up 1-0 just ten minutes in. Los Locos controlled 58% of possession in the first 45 minutes but saw the hosts find an equalizer in the 29th minute to go into halftime all tied up.

Both teams had spells of possession in the second half with the Locomotive defense preventing Hartford from threatening as they held the hosts to two shots on the afternoon. A Gabi Torres corner kick then fell to Ackwei in the box who capitalized and gave El Paso a late winner on the road.

GAME NOTES

This was the second trip in club history to Hartford. Los Locos have been victorious both times.

Eric Calvillo made his 100 th career appearance for Locomotive across all competitions.

career appearance for Locomotive across all competitions. Ricky Ruiz started for Locomotive after a three-match absence.

FORECAST: 48ºF, partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Beto Avila 10’ Wahab Ackwei 86’

HFD – Mamadou Dieng 29’ (Jonathan Jiménez)

LINEUPS

ELP – (3-4-3) Jahmali Waite, Wahab Ackwei, Bryan Romero, Arturo Ortiz-C, Ricky Ruiz, Frank Daroma (Kofi Twumasi 90’+3’), Eric Calvillo, Memo Diaz, Amando Moreno (Frank Lopez 90’+3’), Beto Avila (Gabi Torres 80’), Andy Cabrera (Tumi Moshobane 87’)

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Alvaro Quezada, Robert Coronado

HFD – (4-3-3) Antony Siaha, Emmanuel Samadia, Jordan Scarlett-C, Adrián Diz, Sebastian Anderson, Beverly Makangila (Joseph Farrell 87’), Marlon Hairston, Michee Ngalina, Jonathan Jiménez (Kyle Edwards 72’), Adewale Obalola (Deshane Beckford 63’), Mamadou Dieng

Subs Not Used: Junior Moreira, TJ Presthus, Kauan Ribiero, Spencer Gordon, Justin DiCarlo,

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Frank Daroma (Yellow) 45’

HFD – Marlon Hairston (Yellow) 22’, Adrián Diz (Yellow) 42’, Adewale Obalola (Yellow) 49’, Antony Siaha (Yellow) 82’,

MATCH STATS: ELP | HFD

GOALS: 2|1

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 53|47

SHOTS: 7|2

SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|1

SAVES: 0|1

FOULS: 13|23

OFFSIDES: 0|0

CORNERS: 5|3

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC start a busy week as they travel to the opposite coast for the Second Round of the U.S. Open Cup against Ventura County FC on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park Track and Field Stadium in Carson, California. The club then returns home on Saturday at 7 p.m. to face off against Lexington SC at Southwest University Park.