Community Champions: UTEP soccer player makes roster for Mexico’s U20 national team

EL PASO, Texas - A UTEP soccer player is getting the opportunity of a lifetime after she was named to the roster of Mexico's under-20 national team.

Ashlee Mora is a freshman at UTEP.

The Albuquerque native was one of three freshmen to appear in all 17 games for the Miners last season.

She also made UTEP's starting 11 in nine games.

Now Mora will get an opportunity to showcase her skills at the international stage playing for Mexico's U20 national team.

UTEP says she's the only current division one student athlete to be called up to the current camps.

For her accomplishment, Mora is this week's Community Champion.

