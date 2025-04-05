El Paso Locomotive FC Secure Nine Points in Eight Days After 2-1 Home Win Over Lexington SC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After victories on the east and west coast this past week, El Paso Locomotive FC logged their third straight win in a 2-1 affair against Lexington SC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Gabi Torres was involved in both goals, finding Arturo Ortiz on a corner kick and setting up Andy Cabrera on a through ball all in the first half. Locomotive bowed up defensively late to see out the three points at home.

Both teams created chances early in the first half with a goal line save from Bryan Romero in the 11th minute keeping things level. Locomotive then struck goal in the 22nd minute with Torres finding the head of Ortiz off a corner kick to put the hosts in front. Torres later logged his second assist of the half with perfectly placed through ball to Cabrera who finished it off to double the El Paso lead.

The visitors controlled the ball more in the second half and cut into the deficit in the 68th minute after a Locomotive giveaway. That would be all the damage for Lexington SC, however, as Jahmali Waite made some crucial saves late to keep the lead for Los Locos.

GAME NOTES

Arturo Ortiz scored his first Locomotive goal in the 22 nd minute.

minute. Eric Calvillo was honored postgame to celebrate his 100th appearance for Los Locos last Saturday.

FORECAST: 44ºF, cloudy ATTENDANCE: 4180

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Arturo Ortiz 22’ (Gabi Torres), Andy Cabrera 41’ (Torres)

LEX – Cory Burke 68’ (Eliot Goldthorp)

LINEUPS

ELP – (3-4-3) Jahmali Waite, Arturo Ortiz, Bryan Romero, Wahab Ackwei (Tony Alfaro 82’), Memo Diaz, Eric Calvillo, Frank Daroma, Gabi Torres, Andy Cabrera (Tumi Moshobane 51’), Beto Avila (Kofi Twumasi 90’+6’), Amando Moreno (Ricky Ruiz 82’)

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Robert Coronado, Daniel Carter, Axel Valdivia, Raul Vazquez

LEX – (4-2-3-1) Logan Ketterer, Kieran Sargaent (Michael Adedokun 82’), Daniel Barbir, Kendall Burks, Joseph Hafferty, Devon Williams, Sofiane Djeffal, Elio Firmino, Braudilio Rodrigues (Eliot Goldthorp 60’), Marcus Epps, Cory Burke

Subs Not Used: Brooks Thompson, Gael Gilbert, Jacob Greene, Edrey Cáceres, , Hugo-Hiliare Mbongue Mbongue

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Amando Moreno (Yellow) 45’+1’, Wahab Ackwei (Yellow) 45’+3’, Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 55’, Arturo Ortiz (Yellow) 64’

LEX – Sofiane Djeffal (Yellow) 25’, Nick Firmino (Yellow) 55’, Braudilio Rodrigues (Yellow) 59’, Cory Burke (Yellow) 90’

MATCH STATS: ELP | LEX

GOALS: 2|1

ASSISTS: 2|1

POSSESSION: 46|54

SHOTS: 11|9

SHOTS ON GOAL: 7|5

SAVES: 4|5

FOULS: 17|9

OFFSIDES: 0|0

CORNERS: 4|10

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC hit the road again as they travel to face Birmingham Legion FC on Sunday, April 13 at 3 p.m. MT at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.